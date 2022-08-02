Karnal school owner held for killing wife, ex-employee
A day after the body of a 31-year-old former employee of a private school was recovered from a room of the now-closed school, the crime investigation agency of the Karnal police arrested the owner of the school on the charges of murder.
The investigators have claimed that the accused Vishavjit Singh, alias Vicky of Rasina village of Kaithal district, has also confessed to the killing of his wife Meena, who had died mysteriously about one-and-a-half-month ago.
The police said that the accused had killed his wife and even burnt her body on the school premises and nobody came to know about the murder.
Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA II, said the police recovered the body of Naveen Kumar from the school on Sunday evening and started the investigation.
During the interrogation with Vishavjit, the police came to know that Naveen had an illicit relationship with Vishavjit’s wife. On Saturday evening, Vishvajit allegedly called Naveen to the school and he also offered liquor to him. Later, he brutally murdered him with an axe and fled, the police said.
When police inquired about his wife, Vishvajit also confessed to killing her, said inspector Mohan Lal. The police officials associated with the investigation said that the accused also had arguments with his wife over this relationship. They have two children and they live with Vishvajit.
He said that the police have also recovered an axe which was used to kill Naveen. The accused has been booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. Vishavjit has been arrested from Karnal and he will be produced in court as the police will seek his remand for more questioning for the murder of his wife.
Vishvajit is son of a former Congress leader and he set up the school in 2014 on the Karnal-Kaithal road. But later the school was closed due to unknown reasons.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
