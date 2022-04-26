Karnal visit: Union minister blames previous Congress govt for inflation
Union minister for social justice and empowerment and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale blamed the “wrong policies” of the previous Congress government for inflation.
“Congress ruled the country for nearly 70 years and is responsible for the present price rise,” he said during his visit to Karnal while responding to questions regarding Congress’ protests against inflation and rise in fuel prices.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to control inflation for the past eight years but the Covid-19 pandemic further affected the economy of the country and fuel prices were increased to provide better facilities to people and run the government,” he said, adding that the government is concerned about it and will provide relief to people.
Speaking at a programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission, he praised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for taking central schemes forward for uplifting the backward and developing the state.
On the Haryana government discontinuing the old-age pension of many beneficiaries whose families have an income of ₹2 lakh per annum, Athawale said he will write to the Haryana government to make amendments in the slab.
On the political developments in his home state, deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, he said President’s rule is the need of the hour.
Athawale said he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah over these issues and will soon meet him to raise the demand of President’s rule on behalf of his party.
“My party does not support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s stand over loudspeakers at mosques,” he said.
“There are many occasions and festivals when loudspeakers are installed in houses of Hindus as well. No objection is made to it by the Muslim community,” he added.
On incidents of communal violence across country, he said everybody has a right to practice their religion and nobody should be allowed to disturb the peace and harmony of the society.
-
Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University bans protests on campus
The authorities of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University have prohibited protests within 100m of residential areas on campus including vice-chancellor's residence, university secretariat, examination wing, library, buildings comprising teaching blocks, two auditoriums, hostel premises and entries of gates of varsity. BJP's junior alliance partner in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party's student body, Indian National Students' Organisation national chief Pradeep Deswal came down heavily over the varsity's decision.
-
Women of rural Himachal leading the change towards natural farming
Women of rural Himachal Pradesh, who have been working hard in silence for many years, are now emerging as leaders in the implementation of non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming. The Himachal Pradesh government had launched the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Yojana (PK3Y) in 2018 to promote this zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) technique, renamed Subhash Palekar natural farming (SPNF) in the state. Women comprise over 60% of the trained and practising farmers in the state.
-
Ludhiana MC officials on toes ahead of NGT visit to city over dumpsite fires
With the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal scheduled to visit Ludhiana on Wednesday, to probe the shanty fire incident wherein seven members of a migrant family were killed near the municipal corporation's main dump site on Tajpur road, civic body officials remained on their toes on Monday. Some relatives of the family also suspect foul play behind the incident. Over 20 lakh tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the dump site.
-
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC asks Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise final result
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise the final result of exam conducted for recruitment of 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. The result was declared in September 2020 and subsequently appointments of 4,850 clerks were made in different departments. One of the counsels, RS Dhull said HSSC has been asked to verify details again and revise the final merit list within three months.
-
Himachal: 7 arrested for leaking question paper of junior office assistant examination
Police arrested seven people on Monday for allegedly leaking the question paper for junior office assistant examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Gopal, Viki, Vivek, Joginder, Balwant and Anit- all natives of Mandi. According to Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri, the arrests come a day after Kumar had been detained for cheating in the exam at MLSM College in Sundernagar.
