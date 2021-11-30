Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal woman held for plotting husband’s murder with aide
Five days after 34-year-old Amandeep was found murdered with his throat slit in the fields near Taraori town of Karnal district, police have arrested his wife and two others on murder charges
During preliminary investigation, it was found that Rimpy and Harshpal wanted to get married so they planned to kill Amandeep. (AFP)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Five days after 34-year-old Amandeep was found murdered with his throat slit in the fields near Taraori town of Karnal district, police have arrested his wife and two others on murder charges.

Police said accused Rupinder Kaur alias Rimpy and her aide Harshpal Singh hatched the conspiracy to kill Amandeep with the help of Harshpal’s friends.

CIA-II in-charge Mohan Lal said Rupinder had an affair with Harshpal since before marriage. Harshpal, who was also married, used to visit the couple.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that Rimpy and Harshpal wanted to get married so they planned to kill Amandeep.

Harshdeep contacted his two friends Manish Kumar alias Manni and Kunal to kill Amandeep. Amandeep was addicted to opium and on November 24, Harshdeep called Amandeep to Taraori on pretext of giving him opium. The investigators said the accused hit Amandeep with a hammer thrice and killed him with a knife.

The accused have been booked on murder charges under the IPC. Rimpy, Harshdeep and Kunal have been arrested and a manhunt is on to arrest Manni.

