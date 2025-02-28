Menu Explore
Karnal’s development in safe hands under Khattar: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 28, 2025 06:32 AM IST

He highlighted a major change introduced by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, where village heads (sarpanches) will now have a designated seat alongside district officials (DC and SP) at government events.

Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma assured the people of Karnal on Thursday that the city’s development is in good hands under its MP, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised Khattar’s efforts in advancing the region and said that with the new “triple-engine government,” development projects will accelerate.

Speaking at multiple public meetings in support of BJP’s mayor candidate Renu Bala Gupta and local councillors, Sharma expressed confidence that the opposition would not win a single seat in the upcoming municipal elections. (HT Photo)
Speaking at multiple public meetings in support of BJP’s mayor candidate Renu Bala Gupta and local councillors, Sharma expressed confidence that the opposition would not win a single seat in the upcoming municipal elections.

He highlighted a major change introduced by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, where village heads (sarpanches) will now have a designated seat alongside district officials (DC and SP) at government events. Additionally, sarpanches will have the authority to write the annual confidential report (ACR) of gram sachivs, which was not the case before.

Sharma also criticised the previous Congress government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that jobs were given through bidding and people had to sell property to secure employment. He claimed that the BJP government has ensured fair job opportunities for deserving youth.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, BJP mayor candidate Renu Bala Gupta, district in-charge Bharat Bhushan, and other party leaders were also present at the event.

