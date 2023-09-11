Kartarpur: Religious events to mark Guru Nanak’s Joti Jot on Sept 22

Joti Jot (immersion in the eternal light) Gurpurb (day) of Sikh religion’s founder Guru Nanak is being marked on a large scale at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Pakistan on September 22. The corridor links the gurdwara to Dera Baba Nanak, a historic town situated along the International Border on the India side. (PTI file)

A three-day event will be organised at the gurdwara, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak, to mark the Gurpurb. Akhand path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) will start on September 20. Religious congregations will be held in the gurdwara on September 22.

Sikh shrine’s head granthi (Sikh priest) Gobind Singh appealed to the devotees through a video to attend the events in large numbers. He also asked Pakistan pilgrims to ensure that they have necessary documents to visit the shrine. “This important message underscores the need for proper preparation and adherence to entry requirements to facilitate a smooth and meaningful pilgrimage experience,” he said.

He also invited the pilgrims from India through Kartarpur corridor, a visa-free access for the Indian pilgrims to the shrine.

Footfall of the Indian pilgrims is expected to turn bigger on the day of Gurpurb as some Sikh organisations have made efforts to take more pilgrims to visit the gurdwara on the occasion.

To meet the long-pending demand of Indian followers of Guru Nanak, governments of both the countries opened the corridor in 2019 on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. This corridor links the gurdwara to Dera Baba Nanak, a historic town situated along the International Border on the India side.