Amarnath Yatra: Kashmir ADGP reviews security measures

The review comes three days after three migrant labourers from Bihar were attacked by gun-wielding militants injuring them in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday night.

The review comes three days after three migrant labourers from Bihar were attacked by gun-wielding militants injuring them in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said that in an effort to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Kumar along with other police and CRPF officials conducted a comprehensive security review at various points, including the Navyug Tunnel on the national highway.

“During the review, the ADGP personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place. He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel. He emphasised officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered to in letter and spirit,” the spokesperson said.

The pilgrimage commenced on July 1 and so far over 2 lakh yatris have visited the cave shrine.

Kumar directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised. Emphasising the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, Kumar instructed Kulgam police to extend full assistance to traffic personnel in regulating traffic and preventing any harassment to visitors and locals.

“Kumar stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of tourists and the general public. He emphasized the need to create a welcoming and safe environment, free from any form of harassment,” he said.

Following the security review, Vijay Kumar also convened a coordination meeting at headquarters of the 163rd Battalion of the CRPF, where officials discussed strategies and measures to prevent any potential terror incidents along the designated route.

“Recognising the significance of maintaining robust security on this vital transportation route, the ADGP led discussions on various counter-terrorism initiatives,” the spokesperson said.

While instructing SSP Kulgam, Kumar emphasised the need to gather specific human intelligence to enhance cordon and search operations on both sides of the national highway.

“Recognising the importance of intelligence-led operations in ensuring the safety of the region, the ADGP emphasised the need for gathering precise and actionable intelligence. The generated human intelligence will play a crucial role in identifying potential threats and facilitating efficient security measures along the designated route,” he said.

“The administration remains vigilant and steadfast in its resolve to provide a safe and memorable experience for pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey,” he said.

