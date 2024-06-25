 Kashmir Bar Association ex-president arrested in advocate Babar Qadri’s murder case - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kashmir Bar Association ex-president arrested in advocate Babar Qadri’s murder case

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 25, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Former Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Qayoom was main conspirator behind Qadri’s murder in Srinagar in September 2020

Former president of the Kashmir Bar Association Mian Qayoom was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an advocate in 2020, officials said.

Former president of the Kashmir Bar Association Mian Qayoom, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri in 2020. (HT file photo)
Former president of the Kashmir Bar Association Mian Qayoom, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri in 2020. (HT file photo)

Babar Qadri, who was also a TV news channel panellist, was shot dead at his residence in Srinagar’s Hawal area in September 2020.

“Former Kashmir Bar Association president advocate Mian Qayoom has been arrested in connection with Qadri’s killing,” an official said.

“During investigation, it came to the fore that Qayoom was the main conspirator in the case and was behind Qadri’s killing,” he said.

Qayoom is being questioned and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Qayoom is the father-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court judge Javed Iqbal Wani.

Police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Qadri’s murder. The case was later handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency (SIA).

In August 2022, police carried out searches at the residences of Qayoom and two other lawyers in Srinagar.

Digital devices, bank statements and other documents were seized from them as part of the probe.

In September last year, the SIA announced a cash reward of 10 lakh for information about Qadri’s killers.

Qadri was a vocal critic of the bar association leadership, particularly of Qayoom, and had claimed a threat to his life three days before he was killed.

Police had also said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter in August 2021, was responsible for Qadri’s murder.

Kashmir Bar Association ex-president arrested in advocate Babar Qadri's murder case
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
