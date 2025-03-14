Kashmir continues to receive intermittent rainfall; schools closed in Gurez

The wet weather conditions intensified on the fourth day of intermittent precipitation in Kashmir with heavy rainfall in many parts of the Himalayan valley. Students with umbrellas cross the Dal Lake during rain in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The bad weather prompted authorities to close schools for three days in the remote Gurez valley of Bandipora in north Kashmir owing to heavy snowfall and the threats of avalanches.

There was heavy rainfall in many parts of the Kashmir valley during the night and morning hours. In the summer capital Srinagar heavy rains lashed around pre-dawn hours.

In north Kashmir, the heavy rainfall continued till the afternoon.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that Srinagar recorded a rainfall of 10.6 mm followed by 9.1 mm in northern district of Kupwara and 5.8 mm in southern resort of Pahalgam.

Police said that the rains caused caving in of a bund (retention wall) in the southern area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district causing mild injuries to three persons. “There was no loss of life or injury in the incident,” said a police official of Anantnag.

Officials said that the heads of all schools in Gurez in Bandipora district have been asked to close the educational institutions for three days owing to bad weather.

“In view of heavy snowfall in Gurez subdivision, avalanche threats and the prevailing weather conditions, it has been observed that the movement of students and staff remains severely affected. Considering the safety and well-being of all concerned, it is hereby ordered that all schools in Gurez Subdivision shall remain closed up to March 15, 2025,” said sub-divisional magistrate of Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad Ahangar.

Meanwhile, the MeT said that the wet weather will continue for another two-three days after which there will be improvement.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said that rains and snowfall is expected till March 16.

“The rains are continuing for the past three-four days and snowfall in the higher reaches and in the coming three days, there are chances that the precipitation will continue,” Ahmad said.

“There are also expectations of moderate snowfall over higher reaches,” he said.

He said that March 16 will witness intermittent light rain and snow at few places in the morning. “In the afternoon of March 16, the weather is expected to improve,” he said.

He warned of the landslides and the avalanches. “Avoid sloppy & avalanche prone areas in rainy days. There are chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots,” he said.