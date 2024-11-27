Kashmir continues to shiver at sub-zero temperatures

The weather remained dry across Jammu and Kashmir, with night temperatures dropping below zero, the meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar said on Wednesday. The MeT has predicted generally dry weather up to November 29. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The coldest place recorded by MeT was the southern resort town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district at -4.4° C followed by -2.6° C in the northern resort town of Gulmarg.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum of -0.6° C, the MeT update said. Qazigund also shivered at a low of -2.4° C and Kokernag at 0.4° C.

“November 30 may witness generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow ( over higher reaches) at isolated places towards late night of November 29/30 morning,” the update said.

On December 1, the weather will be partly cloudy with light rain and snow (higher reaches) at isolated places followed by another two days of precipitation at scattered places towards late afternoon of December 2 to forenoon of December 3.