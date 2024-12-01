Kashmir engulfed under blanket of fog, experts warn of harsh winter

Weather experts have warned of a harsh winter and heavy snowfall ahead for Jammu and Kashmir owing to the La Nina effect. The forecast comes after the region witnessed around 70% rainfall deficit in November, affecting agriculture and power production. Vehicles drive through a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

There are indications of the La Nina weather phenomenon getting moderate to strong in the coming days globally, experts said, with Srinagar MeT centre director Mukhtar Ahmad adding, “During the La Nina weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir gets normal to above normal precipitation and temperatures get harsher.”

Such conditions are expected to develop after mid December, Ahmad said, adding, “There is no major spell up to December 15 to 20.”

The Valley, meanwhile, was enveloped under a thick blanket of fog on Sunday as mercury stayed below the zero-mark in several places.

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, will begin December 21 with the mercury expected to drop several notches below the freezing point at many places.

The MeT said the month of November ended with 69% of rainfall deficit in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. While the normal value of rainfall is 35.3 mm, only 10.9 mm was observed in the region.

“The month of November on and off shows a tendency of dry weather,” Ahmad said.

Kathua district recorded no rainfall against a normal of 28 mm, followed by Poonch district that also received a 98% deficit. Budgam district in central Kashmir received only 14.9 mm of rainfall against the normal value of 30.1 mm with 90% deficiency.

Samba, at 12.5 mm, stood out as an exception, receiving 48% more rainfall than normal 8.1 mm. Kupwara district saw a -3% departure from normal and received 48.1 mm rain against the normal of 49.8 mm.

Srinagar and Jammu districts observed 74% and 78% less rainfall, respectively.

Prep underway

Officials said the administration has been making preparations to deal with the harsh winter.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said they were aware of La Nina, adding, “We were also expecting that there will be early snowfall unlike last year. Our preparations are better than last year. Yesterday, there was snowfall over Razdan Top which was closed and then opened now. Things are tight everywhere.”

He said there are voltage issues as the power production was getting affected owing to dry water sources. “A harsh winter is coming, there is no doubt about that. There are distress cuts owing to the burning down of electric transformers. We need the cooperation of consumers so that they use the power judiciously and avoid crude gadgets,” he cautioned.

Bidhuri also informed that the Kashmir power distribution corporation is making a new curtailment schedule public soon.

Rain, snow likely in some parts today

Meanwhile, the MeT issued a weather forecast informing that the region will witness generally cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places towards late Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“December 4 to 7 will be generally dry with December 8 expecting light rain and snow over higher reaches at isolated places,” the update read.