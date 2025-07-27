Search
Kashmir handicraft dealers given 7-day ultimatum to remove machine-made items

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:08 am IST

The dealers have been issued warnings through a notice. “You have been granted registration under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act, 1978, for the sale of Kashmir handicraft products at your respective showrooms/outlets,” reads the notice.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, today issued a notice giving Kashmir handicraft dealers a seven-day ultimatum to remove all machine-made products, largely imports from Turkey and Iran, from their showrooms, failing which, the department warned, they will be blacklisted and deregistered for unfair trade practice under the relevant sections of law.

The department said as part of the registration process, the notice reads that craft dealers have submitted a duly-sworn affidavit, wherein they undertook to exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products at your business establishment.

The notice further states that under ‘Violation of Rules’ section that during recent inspections conducted by this office, it was found that several dealers have breached the extant rules by displaying and selling machine-made products, misrepresented as genuine Kashmir handicrafts. Such malpractices undermine the authenticity and reputation of Kashmir handicrafts, the Notice reads.

An official spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, in a press release, stated that in response to these violations, this office has imposed penalties on defaulting dealers in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.

