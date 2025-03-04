Kashmir: Khelo India games from March 9

After heavy snowfall last week, the ski resort of Gulmarg is all set to host the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) from March 9 to 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council announced on Monday. People walk in rain in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

The winter games were to be held from February 22 to 25 but had to be postponed due to lack of snow at Gulmarg. Chief minister Omar Abdullah had on February 23 said that the games should be held around the first week of March after which it would be difficult.

There was moderate to heavy snowfall from February 25 to 28 across Kashmir valley with Gulmarg receiving 113 cm of snow, enough to cover its alpine slopes. The sporting competitions like alpine skiing, nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snow boarding would be held in Gulmarg as part of Khelo India Winter Games-2025 this year.

As many as 30 teams comprising around 1,000 athletes and officers from different states and sports boards are expected to participate.

Meanwhile, fresh rain lashed plains while mountains witnessed light snowfall in Kashmir, bringing down the day temperatures. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the rains were recorded from early morning across the Himalayan valley. “Light to moderate rain and snow witnessed at most places. Few higher reaches of north and central Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that the weather would improve from Tuesday and would remain such for another week. “Fresh spell of rain/snow is expected from March 10 to 12,” he said.

Following the precipitation, the MeT said there was a possibility of landslides, rock falls, shooting stones and mudslides over vulnerable places. “Farmers are advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations till March 4. Avoid sloppy and avalanche prone areas,” the centre said in an update.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of 4.9° Celsius while the ski resort of Gulmarg was coldest at -4.3° Celsius.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of -0.8° Celsius while the northern district of Kupwara witnessed 0.1° Celsius during the night.