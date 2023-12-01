Kashmir: LeT militant killed in encounter in Pulwama village

A local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed during an overnight operation in Arihal village of Pulwama district. During the search operation at Arihal village of Pulwama district on Thursday evening, security forces encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist and retaliated, leading to the exchange of fire. (HT file photo)

Police said Kifayat Ayoub Alie had recently joined militant ranks. Acting on a specific intelligence input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army (44RR), and Central Reserved Police Force (182Bn) in the area on Thursday evening.

“During the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora, Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralised, and his body was recovered from the encounter site,” the police spokesman said in a statement.