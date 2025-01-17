Kashmir: PDP flays transfer of 3 ACB SPs amid corruption probe

The transfer of three superintendents of police (SP) from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by the J&K lieutenant governor (LG) just a day after the bureau initiated two preliminary inquiries into corruption allegations in Srinagar Smart City projects has triggered a row. The PDP has flayed the administration for “targeting the whistleblower” officials. Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (HT file)

The LG-led administration on Thursday repatriated three SPs Abdul Wahid Shah, Mohammad Rashid and Rakesh Kumar from the ACB to the home department for further posting. It brought six SPs from various places to the ACB.

On January 10, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered disproportionate asset (DA) cases against two officials associated with the Srinagar Smart City (SSC) project. On January 14, the bureau registered two more cases into misappropriation of materials and use of sub-standard material in various projects.

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti targeted the government for the transfers. “The removal of Abdul Wahid & his colleagues from the ACB highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt and the most powerful,” Mufti said in a post on X.

“This action of punishing the whistleblower has revealed the government’s true intentions behind using various agencies including ACB to raid properties of Kashmiris under the guise of corruption investigations. Raises questions about the government’s commitment to justice and accountability, “ she said.

The two cases were registered by ACB on Jan 14 were related to misappropriation of devri stone, etc, and use of substandard material in Srinagar Smart City Project Limited.

On January 10, the bureau had registered cases against Sajid Yousuf Bhat, chief financial officer, and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, executive engineer of Srinagar Smart City Project Limited.

Former law minister and PDP leader Basharat Bukhari termed the transfer order in the interest of “corrupt” persons.

The Smart city Project, which started in 2017 but gained pace under the LG administration after 2019 constitutional changes in J&K, comprised area-based development with an estimated amount of ₹2,869 crore and pan-city solutions with an estimated cost of ₹765 crore. The district Srinagar, spread over 294 sq km with a population of 13.5 lakh, was one of the cities selected for the Smart City Mission launched by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in which 100 cities were selected for urban renewal and retrofitting.