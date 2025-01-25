Kashmir: Proposed changes a threat to Waqf autonomy, says Mirwaiz

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, patron of Muttaheda Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), on Friday expressed concern over the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, claiming that the proposed changes represent a significant threat to the autonomy and functioning of the Waqf. Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq speaks with mediapersons after attending a Joint Parliamentary Committee’s meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Mirwaiz led a delegation of MMU, a conglomerate of some 47 religious bodies and Islamic education institutions of J&K, that met Joint Parliamentary Committee on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

In a written submission to the committee, the MMU said the collector has been given absolute power to change the nature of the Waqf properties into “government properties” by “simply” passing orders and changing the entries in the revenue record.

The letter stated, “This action seeks to undermine the very purpose of the Waqf Act, which is to protect and preserve the properties dedicated to religious and charitable purposes by the Muslim community members.”

These amendments are completely against the interests of the Muslim community and also violate the universally accepted fundamental rights of communities, it said.

Earlier in the day, 10 opposition MPs, part of the panel, were reportedly suspended from the day’s proceedings in Parliament.

Mirwaiz, who is also the chairman of Hurriyat Conference, told HT that the panel appears to have made up its mind and is not serious in considering the concerns of the Muslim community. “We presented our point of view after many opposition MPs were not there. The panel said that they will deliberate and asked for some more suggestions in writing but I think it hardly matters,” Mirwaiz said.

“They appear to be in a hurry and have made up their mind to go ahead with the legislation. The consultation process is just optics,” he said.

On August 08, 2024, the central government proposed a Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 triggering protests and concerns from several opposition members pointing out the bill’s potential impact on the federal structure and its “encroachment on religious autonomy”.