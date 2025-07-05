Kashmir records 35.3°C as heatwave continues

The heatwave continued in Kashmir valley on Friday with maximum temperature crossing 35 degree Celsius in summer capital Srinagar, as weather office predicted monsoon rains from Sunday. Meanwhile, the MeT said that Saturday will witness hot and humid weather during day time with possibility of a spell of light to moderate rain/thunder with intense showers towards late night and early morning. (File)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the city witnessed a day temperature of 35.3 degree Celsius, some 5.7 degrees above normal.

The city had recorded the hottest day of the season on June 24 at 35.5 degree Celsius.

The MeT update said that the northern district of Kupwara recorded a maximum of 35.4 degree Celsius.

Heavy monsoon rains are expected from Sunday. “July 6-8 will witness generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/thunderstorms at many places. Few places may receive intense showers with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division,” the MeT said in an update.

It has issued advisory cautioning about flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones from 6-8 July. “Chances of rise in water level in rivers, streams, local nalahs and water logging in few low lying areas,” it said.

The farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations during the above period.

On July 9-10, there is again a possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at scattered to many places.

“Hot & humid weather with brief showers at scattered places expected on July 11-12,” the MeT said.