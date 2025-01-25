Kashmir: Security up, full-dress rehearsal held in Srinagar

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security has been tightened across Kashmir as a full-dress rehearsal parade was held at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar and also at other district headquarters on Friday. Students participate in a full-dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day parade at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers in sensitive places of the Valley. Searches are being carried out on important intersections and highways.

A full-dress rehearsal parade was conducted at Bakhshi Stadium which was attended by Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and IGP VK Birdi. The IGP, Birdi said that multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across the Valley.

“Multi-tier security arrangements have been done at all venues while also putting in place technological interventions for proper security arrangements,” the IGP said.

Bidhuri said that all the requisite arrangements have been made for the function.