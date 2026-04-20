Kashmir: Suspected banned device seized, US citizen among two detained at Srinagar airport

Two US citizens were on Sunday detained at the Srinagar international airport after a GPS device, suspected to be a satellite communicator, was found in the luggage of one of them. Later, a police official said the duo would be released soon as nothing suspicious was found. The Srinagar airport security spotted the suspicious device in the luggage of the US citizen.

The individuals were initially questioned by the airport security and handed over to the police for further investigation. Officials said a US national from Montana was intercepted during the security check. He was taken into custody for questioning along with his companion, originally from Kolkata but settled in the US. They were reportedly travelling from Srinagar to Delhi.

“The two individuals have not been arrested. They have been detained for questioning,” said M Adil, in charge of the Humhama police post. The official said that a preliminary probe suggests the device may not be a satellite phone but a GPS device that can help in finding a map location in case there is no mobile network.

Adil said that the duo would be released soon. “There is no FIR as we have found nothing suspicious so far. We were conducting the routine investigation,” he said.

Police officials said an investigation was on to ascertain the purpose of their visit and their need of the device.

Unauthorised possession of satellite phones can lead to detention, arrest and seizure under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules. The travellers must obtain written permission from the department of telecommunications before carrying or using satellite communication devices in the country.