Kashmir to experience dry weather till March-end: Met

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 22, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The weather office in Kashmir has predicted mostly dry weather with nothing significant till March end. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the next five days will be sunny.

A vendor carrying traditional fire pots known as 'Kangri' for selling on a sunny day, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)
“From March 21-25, the weather will be generally dry with the possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places towards the 25th night,” MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He said that except for a spell of light rain and snow over higher reaches at scattered places on March 26-27, the rest of this month will be generally dry. “Overall, nothing significant till the end of March. However, a brief afternoon spell of rain/thundershower activity at a few places can’t be ruled out,” he said.

Meanwhile, a weather update said that the maximum day temperatures have remained 2-5°C above normal in many parts of J&K with highest maximum temperature at Kathua 30.0°C) in Jammu division.

“The minimum night temperature has remained 0-3°C below normal in many parts of Kashmir division and 0-2°C below normal in hilly areas of Jammu division whereas 1-3°C above normal in the plains of Jammu division,” it said.

The update said that the lowest minimum temp was recorded at Gulmarg at -2.6°C in Kashmir division and at Bharderwah (4.4°C) in Jammu division.

