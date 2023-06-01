Temperature dips after rain in Kashmir

As the Kashmir valley recorded rain for the past couple of days that led to a drop in the day and night temperatures, experts say that prolonged rains and cloud cover could adversely affect fruit and other crops, including paddy. People visit the Mughal Garden during rainfall in Srinagar on Wednesday.Temperature dipped after rain in Kashmir. (PTI)

On Wednesday, different parts of Kashmir received rainfall that led to a drop in the day temperature by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. May, June and July are considered warm months in Kashmir and at times mercury can reach up to 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. However, for the past few days the day temperature has ranged between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Throughout May, the weather has been erratic and active western disturbances brought back-to-back spells of rainfall and hailstorms which also caused damage to the fruits and vegetables, especially the stone fruits like cherry, plump, apricot which are the first cash crop fruits of the year.

MeT office has predicted further rains in the Valley for the next few days. “Today rain was recorded at scattered places across the Valley. For the next couple of days there could be intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder, lightning at many places, besides possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places,” Kashmir MeT office said in a statement, adding that from June 3 to 8 the weather could mainly remain dry. “Rain and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out and there won’t be any major rainfall,” it said.

The MeT office has also advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till June 2.

From last two months due to rains, the farmers and growers failed to keep their spray schedule intact.

A meteorological department official said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 16.2 mm of rain, while Gulmarg, Banihal and Batote recorded 8.8, mm, 1.3 mm and 11.8mm rainfall, respectively.

Srinagar recorded 11.6°C, tourist resort of Pahalgam registered 7.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded 9.1°C and Gulmarg recorded 5.0°C while Jammu registered 18.0°C during night.

Faizan Arif, a weather spotter who runs his weather group Kashmir weather, said the reduction in the number of sunlight hours may have a negative influence on the agricultural productivity and fruit yield in Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat, a grower and farmer who owns a few hectares of land in north Kashmir, said that orchards have already contracted diseases. “Paddy bean and other summer crops could be delayed,” he said. “If rains continue the wheat seed will also get damaged,” he said.