Kashmiri Pandits ask LG to relocate agitating youth to Jammu

Extending support to the Kashmiri Pandit employees agitating for the past 193 days, the internally displaced community on Monday unanimously passed a resolution and urged the L-G administration to accept their ‘legitimate’ demand of relocating them to the safer environs of Jammu till Kashmir was declared ‘terror free’.

A day-long convention held here by them also passed another resolution demanding rehabilitation of the community later in the Valley under a proper plan.

KK Khosa, a community leader from Kashmiri Bhat Sabha, said, “5,000 youths employed under the PM package in Valley are agitating for the past 193 days. While targeted killings of religious minorities in Kashmir are on, the department heads are harassing the youth by issuing them show-cause notices,” he claimed.

RK Wangoo of All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference said, “The government should first address the issue of terrorism.” Convention’s coordinator Yogesh Pandita said, “Atmosphere in Valley is not conducive for the religious minorities. We will definitely go back to Kashmir but first make it terror free.”