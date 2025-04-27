Kashmiri student ‘assaulted’ by miscreants in Jalandhar, claims J&K student body

The J&K students’ association has alleged that a Kashmiri youth studying in a college in Jalandhar was brutally assaulted by unidentified miscreants. Jammu and Kashmir minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought urgent steps for instilling a sense of security among the J-K residents currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The association alleged that the student was on his way to purchase medicines when he was stopped and questioned by unidentified individuals.

“The miscreants demanded to see his Aadhaar card, and upon verifying his Kashmiri identity, they ruthlessly beat him,” the association stated in a post on X.

“We demand immediate and exemplary action against the culprits to ensure the safety, dignity, and constitutional rights of Kashmiri students,” the association added.

However, Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said no such matter has been reported at any of the police stations as of now.

“We had held a meeting with students and college staff yesterday. I am verifying the incident from the college principal,” Dhanpreet added.

This comes on a day when Jammu and Kashmir minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought urgent steps for instilling a sense of security among the J-K residents currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh.

“J&K Cabinet Minister @sakinaitoo met Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT of Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) to discuss the issues of J&K students, business community and other individuals in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack.

“@DGPPunjabPolice and @DgpChdPolice were also present on the occasion. The Minister asked both the DGPs to take immediate steps for instilling a sense of security among the students and J&K residents currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh,” the Information department of the government of J-K posted on X, without elaborating. With inputs from Agencies