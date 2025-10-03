Kashmir’s higher reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir’s mountains received the season’s first snowfall on Friday with the meteorological centre predicting widespread rains in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches over the next three days. Upper reaches of Gulmarg receive season's first snowfall, in Baramulla, on Friday. (ANI)

The winter sounded the bugle of its arrival over the mountains of the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Sinthan Top in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

“Affarwat received light snow dust during the night and we are expecting more snowfall in coming days for a grand start to winter adventure and tourism,” said skier and tourist guide in Gulmarg, Farhat Naik.

Affarwat is the mountain in Gulmarg where tourists can reach a height of 12,200 feet using Gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable cars ringed by pine forests and mountain peaks.

Naik said that tourists have already started arriving in good numbers for the past few days.

“Around 3,000 tourists have been coming daily to Gulmarg for the past few days. Autumn and winter in Kashmir have always been a good attraction for the visitors,” he said.

The temperatures dipped in the morning as light rains were experienced across Jammu and Kashmir with highest of 25.2 mm in Kathua. The MeT has predicted arrival of Western Disturbance, moisture laden winds from Mediterranean, from October 5 to 7 which is expected to bring rains in plains and snowfall over mountains across J&K.

“An active western disturbance most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from October 5, 2025. Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain, snow (at higher reaches) is expected in J&K from October 5 to 7, 2025, with peak activity during 5th night to 7th morning,” said M Hussain Mir, weather scientist, in a weather advisory to divisional commissioner Kashmir.

“The above system most likely to cause moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sithan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass) and light snow over middle reaches,” the advisory said.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the plains of Kashmir and isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Jammu division with thunderstorms, hailstorm and strong winds of the order 40-50 kmph gusting to 60-70 Km/h.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations from October 5 to 7. Meanwhile, Srinagar district administration has also issued an advisory for people living near river Jhelum. “In view of the inclement weather conditions and adverse weather forecast with widespread light to moderate rain, snow …and strong gusty winds over some parts of Kashmir division, the people of the district, in general and those residing on the left and right banks of river Jhelum its tributaries, flood spill channel and nallahs in particular are advised to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies,” it said.

“Further, the tourists, local Shikara Wallas, sand miners, at Dal Lake, River Jhelum and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies,” it said.