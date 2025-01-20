Kashmir: Securitymen, terrorists exchange fire in Sopore

Security forces were fired upon during a raid on a hideout, triggering an encounter with suspected militants in Sopore, Baramulla, on Sunday. Police said a joint party of cops, army and other forces busted the hideout during a search operation at Zaloora village. According to police, said a joint party of cops, army and other forces busted the hideout during a search operation at Zaloora village (Picture only for representational purpose)

The area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have been rushed to the encounter spot, it added. Army’s Chinar Corps said the operation was carried out after receiving an intelligence input regarding suspicious activities.