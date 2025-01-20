Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir: Securitymen, terrorists exchange fire in Sopore

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 20, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Army’s Chinar Corps said the operation was carried out after receiving an intelligence input regarding suspicious activities. The area in and around Zaloora village has been cordoned off.

Security forces were fired upon during a raid on a hideout, triggering an encounter with suspected militants in Sopore, Baramulla, on Sunday. Police said a joint party of cops, army and other forces busted the hideout during a search operation at Zaloora village.

According to police, said a joint party of cops, army and other forces busted the hideout during a search operation at Zaloora village (Picture only for representational purpose)
According to police, said a joint party of cops, army and other forces busted the hideout during a search operation at Zaloora village (Picture only for representational purpose)

The area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have been rushed to the encounter spot, it added. Army’s Chinar Corps said the operation was carried out after receiving an intelligence input regarding suspicious activities.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On