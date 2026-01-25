Kataria calls for dedicated team to tackle cyber fraud cases in Chandigarh

Amid surge in cyber fraud cases, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday underscored the urgent need to establish a dedicated and well-trained cyber team to strengthen Chandigarh’s cybersecurity apparatus. He was chairing a meeting of the chairpersons of various standing committees of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC). Other committees also placed their recommendations before the Council. (HT Photo for representation)

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of key developmental initiatives, social welfare programmes, law and order, and other citizen-centric issues in the Union Territory.

The Law and Order Standing Committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, recommended intensified measures by the Chandigarh police to curb cyber fraud and enhance public safety. The director general of police briefed the Council on ongoing public awareness campaigns. Emphasising that cyber fraud erodes public trust and instils fear among citizens, the administrator also called for enhanced night patrolling across the city.

The Social Welfare Standing Committee, chaired by Satya Pal Jain, deliberated on issues such as revision of pension benefits for nearly 25,000 families, allocation of land for Majdoor Bhavan, operationalisation of evening dispensaries, and management of stray cattle. Officials informed the Council that efforts were underway to rehabilitate beggars, trace missing children, and upgrade the Prayas Building in Sector 38. The administrator suggested introducing psychiatric counselling for child beggars to aid their recovery, build confidence, and help them share their backgrounds more comfortably, thereby assisting police investigations.

The Environment Standing Committee, led by former Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, stressed the need to further strengthen waste management systems, including construction and demolition (C&D) waste handling, increased use of treated water, expansion of green cover, control of air pollution, and discouragement of single-use plastic. Officials reported that several initiatives had already been implemented, while others were nearing completion.

Education-related concerns were raised by the Standing Committee chaired by Jatinder Pal Malhotra, including excessive non-teaching workload on teachers, promotion-related issues, delays in decision-making, introduction of skill-based courses, and improvement of sports infrastructure. The administrator agreed to the required upgrades, while officials updated the Council on progress under various central government schemes.

Other committees also placed their recommendations before the Council. These included improved inter-departmental coordination for tourism development, transportation reforms such as dedicated parking for three-wheelers and extension of incentives under the Electric Vehicle Policy, promotion of sports and yoga, future-ready urban infrastructure, resolution of recruitment-related delays in specialised health services, and improved amenities and security in peripheral areas.

Chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, principal secretary to the governor Vivek Partap Singh, home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, finance secretary Diprava Lakra, and other senior UT officials were present at the meeting.