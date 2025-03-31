Kathua encounter: Union minister assures relief to kin, memorials of slain cops

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited the families of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua encounter and assured their families of immediate relief and memorials of the bravehearts, said officials. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A total of four cops -- head constable Jagbir Singh Choudhary and constable Tariq Ahmed being the other two, lost their lives in the gunfight.

Expressing condolences, Dr Singh assured the families of comprehensive and immediate support from the government.

He assured government jobs for the spouses of slain cops, financial aid and relief from central and UT sources amounting to around ₹70 lakh per family and construction of two memorial gates in honour of each of the deceased from the parliamentarian’s discretionary funds.

He added that a proposal will be moved to rename government schools after the slain police personnel.

Dr Singh reiterated the nation’s gratitude to its security personnel and assured that the government remains steadfast in supporting the families of those who protect the country.

LG meets injured police personnel

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, to enquire about the well-being of the police personnel who sustained injuries during the Kathua encounter.

A team of senior doctors briefed the LG on the health condition of Kathua sub-divisional police officer (SDPO Border) Dheeraj Katoch and special police officer (SPO) Bharat Chalotra.

Sinha met the family of the injured and assured all-possible assistance. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the injured.