News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Katra earns recognition as ‘best clean city in J&K’

Katra earns recognition as ‘best clean city in J&K’

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 12, 2024 08:26 AM IST

In a significant milestone, Katra has been honoured as the “best clean city within union territory” with population below one lakh, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing. (HT File)

The town was conferred with the honour at Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards ceremony on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre, New Delhi.

This accolade is a testament to the efforts put in to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, implementing effective waste management practices and fostering a sense of civic responsibility among its residents.

Key highlights contributing to this achievement include innovative waste disposal initiatives and a sustained community awareness campaign.

The award was received by Puneet Sharma, director, urban local bodies, Jammu along with Rajat Abrol, chief executive officer, municipal committee, Katra and Nitin Sharma, sanitary inspector, municipal committee, Katra.

