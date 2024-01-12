Katra earns recognition as ‘best clean city in J&K’

In a significant milestone, Katra has been honoured as the “best clean city within union territory” with population below one lakh, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing. In a significant milestone, Katra has been honoured as the “best clean city within union territory” with population below one lakh, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing. (HT File)

The town was conferred with the honour at Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards ceremony on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This accolade is a testament to the efforts put in to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, implementing effective waste management practices and fostering a sense of civic responsibility among its residents.

Key highlights contributing to this achievement include innovative waste disposal initiatives and a sustained community awareness campaign.

The award was received by Puneet Sharma, director, urban local bodies, Jammu along with Rajat Abrol, chief executive officer, municipal committee, Katra and Nitin Sharma, sanitary inspector, municipal committee, Katra.