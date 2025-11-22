Katra landslide: Police file ATR, say ‘no cognisable offence’ against shrine board

The station house officer (SHO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan placed action taken report (ATR) of the police before a court into the case pertaining to the August 26 landslide near Adhkuwari that killed 34 pilgrims. Landslide in Adhkuwari resulted in death of 34 pilgrims. (File)

The SHO’s ATR stated, “As per the enquiry conducted so far, no cognisable offence has been established against the authority (Shrine Board) and the ongoing enquiry has not revealed any evidence implicating the authority in the commission of any such offence”.

The ATR further stated that the final report of a three-member committee constituted by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha regarding the same incident was still awaited. Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, had constituted to committee on August 29.

The report was submitted following the complaint of Rohit Bali from Jammu. He had filed a complaint before the court of sub judge (JMIC), Katra, seeking appropriate directions to the Reasi senior superintendent of police and Bhawan SHO to register an FIR against the chief executive officer of the shrine board along with other officials, who were at the helm of affairs on the date of incident when 34 innocent pilgrims lost their lives.

On October 16, the court had directed the Bhawan SHO to file the ATR by October 30. On October 30, the SHo sought four weeks time. Following which four weeks time was given to the SHO along with instructions asking him to appear in person on November 20.

The complainant has submitted that pilgrims died because of the “criminal negligence of shrine board CEO, and other officials, who failed to perform their lawful duties and didn’t suspend the pilgrimage despite severe weather warnings, red alerts and advisories that were being issued by meteorological department and disaster management authority.

The court of sub-judge (judicial magistrate 1st Class), Katra, Sidhant Vaid, has now fixed the matter for argument on December 6.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on August 29 constituted a three-member committee, comprising additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, Jammu inspector general of police Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, to probe the causes behind the landslide and submit the report within two weeks.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra had been suspended for 22 days following the August 26 landslide.

