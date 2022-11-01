Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar greets people on eve of Haryana Day

Khattar greets people on eve of Haryana Day

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:25 AM IST

Chief minister Khattar said that when the state was carved out of Punjab, questions used to be raised and there were doubts about Haryana’s existence

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar greets people on eve of Haryana Day
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has greeted the people of the state on the eve of Haryana Day. Addressing a press conference, Khattar said that when the state was carved out of Punjab, questions used to be raised and there were doubts about Haryana’s existence. “Today, Haryana is one of the leading states of the country. All previous governments have made a pivotal contribution in the development of Haryana. Haryana is shining bright on the country’s map,” Khattar said, adding the state government is constantly working in the spirit of Haryana ek-Haryanvi ek.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
