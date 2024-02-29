Kaushal Chaudhary gang shooter held after encounter in Mohali

Police arrested a shooter affiliated with the Haryana-based Kaushal Chaudhary gang after a dramatic encounter near Chappar Chiri on Wednesday evening. Mohali police at the encounter spot in Chappar Chiri, Mohali, on Wednesday evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

The shooter, identified as Banwari, hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was shot in the ankle while trying to flee on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While the latter managed to escape into the narrow lanes surrounded by wild vegetation, Banwari was arrested and shifted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

The gangsters were conducting recce of a famous Punjabi singer as part of their plot to commit a major criminal act, said police.

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Jyoti Yadav said, “Based on a tip-off, police search teams were combing roads in the Chappar Chiri area. Around 6.45 pm, the teams spotted two youths riding a motorcycle without a number plate. When police attempted to stop and question them, they opened fire in a bid to escape.”

As police returned fire, Banwari was hit by a bullet and fell off the Hero Splendor bike. He still attempted to run away with an injured ankle, but eventually stumbled and fell in front of the cremation ground. His accomplice managed to flee on foot, added Yadav.

Following the encounter, a forensic team arrived at the scene, gathered evidence and retrieved both the motorcycle and a .30-bore pistol belonging to the accused.

She shared that Banwari was also wanted for a shootout that took place in Mullanpur, Hoshiarpur, two weeks ago. He was the main shooter in the case. He was also involved in another firing incident the very next day. Police are verifying his involvement in other cases.

Yadav said the motorcycle that the duo was riding was also suspected to be stolen, as it had no number plate.

Deputy superintendent of police (Special Branch) Gursher Singh Sandhu clarified that any connection between the shooters and the recent gunfire incident at the Sector 79 eatery, reportedly involving Punjabi lyricist and composer Bunty Bains, had not been conclusively established yet. The accused will be presented in court for police remand to gather leads through further questioning.