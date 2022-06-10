Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kayakalp Awards: Mohali civil hospital ranks 2nd in Punjab
chandigarh news

Kayakalp Awards: Mohali civil hospital ranks 2nd in Punjab

The civil hospital’s Barnala counterpart beat it to the top spot; the Dera Bassi district sub-divisional hospital also ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the state, clinching the ninth spot, while the hospital in Kharar secured the 12th position.
Civil Hospital, Phase 6, ranked second in the state under the Kayakalp Awards of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which promote cleanliness and hygiene in public health-care facilities (HT Photo)
Civil Hospital, Phase 6, ranked second in the state under the Kayakalp Awards of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which promote cleanliness and hygiene in public health-care facilities (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Civil Hospital, Phase 6, ranked second in the state under the Kayakalp Awards of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which promote cleanliness and hygiene in public health-care facilities.

The civil hospital’s Barnala counterpart beat it to the top spot. The Dera Bassi district sub-divisional hospital also ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the state, clinching the ninth spot, while the hospital in Kharar secured the 12th position.

The Mohali civil hospital scored 84.1%, while the Dera Bassi and Kharar district sub-divisional hospitals attained a score of 75.5% and 73.7%, respectively. In the community health centre category, Banur scored 71.71%, Dhakoli 74.57%, and Lalru 72.29%, ranking 24th, 25th, and 26th in Punjab.

Under the Kayakalp programme, hospitals are annually inspected and ranked on the basis of parameters such as hygiene, infection control, landscape, biomedical waste management, drinking water, medical facilities, and overall hospital environment.

Programme nodal officer Dr Vikrant Nagra said apart from winning a trophy, these institutions will also win a prize money ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh.

Lauding the efforts of officers, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “The entire health staff and officers worked hard to improve the hospitals, while performing their routine duties.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out