Kayakalp Awards: Mohali civil hospital ranks 2nd in Punjab
Civil Hospital, Phase 6, ranked second in the state under the Kayakalp Awards of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which promote cleanliness and hygiene in public health-care facilities.
The civil hospital’s Barnala counterpart beat it to the top spot. The Dera Bassi district sub-divisional hospital also ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the state, clinching the ninth spot, while the hospital in Kharar secured the 12th position.
The Mohali civil hospital scored 84.1%, while the Dera Bassi and Kharar district sub-divisional hospitals attained a score of 75.5% and 73.7%, respectively. In the community health centre category, Banur scored 71.71%, Dhakoli 74.57%, and Lalru 72.29%, ranking 24th, 25th, and 26th in Punjab.
Under the Kayakalp programme, hospitals are annually inspected and ranked on the basis of parameters such as hygiene, infection control, landscape, biomedical waste management, drinking water, medical facilities, and overall hospital environment.
Programme nodal officer Dr Vikrant Nagra said apart from winning a trophy, these institutions will also win a prize money ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
Lauding the efforts of officers, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “The entire health staff and officers worked hard to improve the hospitals, while performing their routine duties.”
