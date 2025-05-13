Keep Yamuna pollution free: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reiterated the state government’s resolve to keep the Yamuna river free from pollution and directed the authorities to ensure that untreated or contaminated water is not discharged into the river. During a review meeting the chief minister suggested that a system be developed to utilise the treated water from CETPs for irrigation purposes, thereby promoting sustainable water management. (HT File)

He said that in places where industrial waste is currently flowing into the Yamuna river, the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) must be set up without delay. Saini instructed officials to prepare a proposal for CETP projects in the concerned cities.

During a review meeting the chief minister suggested that a system be developed to utilise the treated water from CETPs for irrigation purposes, thereby promoting sustainable water management.

While directing the departments concerned to ensure the cleaning and strengthening of all water harvesting and groundwater recharge structures before the onset of the monsoon, Saini said that the objective of these efforts is to maximise rainwater storage and improving groundwater level.

An official spokesperson said that Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board had approved 209 short-term projects worth ₹282 crore. Of these, work is currently underway on 103 projects, while the remaining are in various stages of approval. It was also informed that the cleaning of all drains in the state will be completed by June 30.

Complete all short-term projects before monsoon

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reviewed progress of the ongoing short-term projects across the state ahead of the monsoon season. He directed concerned officials to complete all essential work on a priority basis before the monsoon.

“Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” Saini said while chairing a meeting with officials of the irrigation and water resources, public health engineering and urban local bodies departments.

Saini directed that all the drains and minors in the state should be cleaned immediately to prevent water logging and potential flood situations during the rainy season.

He instructed officials to strengthen riverbeds by de-silting the Saraswati, Markanda and Tangri rivers to maintain the natural flow of water.

“All the dams in the state should be inspected in advance and if any deficiency or damage is found anywhere, it should be repaired promptly,” he added.

Reviewing the condition of khaals (water channels), the chief minister instructed officials to compile a list of all over 20 years old khaals so that an action plan can be prepared for their cleaning and repair.