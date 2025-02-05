Kejriwal booked in Kurukshetra for his ‘poison in Yamuna River’ remark

The Kurukshetra police on Tuesday registered an FIR against AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal days after his statements on Yamuna River. Kejriwal had accused Haryana of supplying polluted water. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@ArvindKejriwal)

This comes a day ahead of voting in Delhi on Wednesday, where Kejriwal is aiming to return to power as chief minister in the results to be announced on Saturday.

The case was registered at Shahbad police station in Kurukshetra following a complaint by a local advocate, Jagmohan Manchanda under sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1) (promoting hatred), 197(1), 248 (a) (false charge) and 299 (outraging the religious beliefs of others) of the BNS.

The FIR was registered after Manchanda approached the court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following an initial refusal by the police to act on his complaint. The case has now been assigned for further probe.

According to the FIR, Kejriwal, along with other unidentified AAP members, have been accused of making misleading claims that the Haryana government had contaminated the water of Yamuna River, endangering the lives of Delhi residents.

The complaint cites a viral video of Kejriwal alleging that the Haryana government had deliberately mixed poison in the Yamuna, which supplies drinking water to Delhi.

The complainant alleged that Kejriwal’s statements were aimed at causing unrest and influencing public opinion ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections.

“....with an ulterior motive and desperation to cause havoc and riots in Delhi and Haryana which would sway some votes towards him and with a hope to see a ray of hope in an imminent upcoming failure at the election but at the cost of human lives,” the FIR read.

The complaint further references statements from Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde published in media reports, dismissing Kejriwal’s allegations as “factually incorrect and baseless”.

Manchanda has also outlined the official water-sharing arrangement between Haryana and Delhi, asserting that Haryana provides treated water through its canal system, not through the Yamuna River.

Talking about the pollution in rivers, he mentioned that it is a national phenomenon, and the Yamuna is no exception to it.

“The water freely available in the Yamuna is not to be used for drinking purposes without proper treatment. Haryana is supplying clean water to Delhi through the canal system and if Delhi wishes to use some freely available naturally flowing river water, then it should have requisite treatment capacity available in its Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP),” the FIR read.

“It is also a well-known fact that the Yamuna River after crossing Wazirabad Barrage becomes one of the most polluted rivers of the country and its water contains 35-40 ppm ammoniacal nitrogen. First WTP falling downstream Delhi is at Agra, Uttar Pradesh which has treating capacity of 25-30 ppm ammoniacal nitrogen,” it added.

It was also alleged that the accused made an “imaginary claim” that the engineers of Delhi have stopped polluted water released by Haryana for Delhi at Delhi-Haryana border.

“It is not possible in any manner as there is no barrage or any other mechanism at Delhi-Haryana border to even stop a small portion of river flow. The only available regulatory structure on Yamuna River upstream of Delhi is Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, where water in Yamuna River can be controlled or stopped. After this barrage, next structure where water can be stopped is Wazirabad Barrage (which is around 15 kms from Delhi-Haryana border),” it was submitted.

The statement, complainant alleged, was made “with an intent to outrage the religious feeling of Hindu devotees by insulting their faith in Holy Yamuna knowingly that on January 29, 2025, a big festival of Hindus and Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj was underway.”

“Crores of Hindu pilgrims are visiting to take holy bath in Triveni Sangam and its rivers, in which Yamuna is one of three... It was done with an intent to outrage the religious feeling of Hindu devotees by insulting their faith in Holy Yamuna and also harm and defame their holy river as well as religious sentiments of Hindu’s including complainant, who is also a president of Markandeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir at Shahbad Markanda,” it added.

This case has been registered a week after a Sonepat court on January 29 issued notice to Kejriwal and fixed February 17 as the next date of hearing.

It was acting on a complaint filed by the Haryana government against the former Delhi chief minister over comments about Haryana supplying “poisoned” water through the Yamuna.

While issuing notice to Kejriwal, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Sonepat, had directed him to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing, if he had any contentions in the matter.

The complaint against Kejriwal was filed by Ashish Kaushik, an executive engineer employed with the water services division of Sonepat, on behalf of the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

In the complaint, filed under the Disaster Management Act, the Haryana government accused Kejriwal of making “wild and vile” allegations.

In the complaint the government pleaded to prosecute Kejriwal under Section 223 of the BNSS for the offences under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 353 and 356 of BNS.