Kejriwal kingpin of liquor policy scam, alleges Anurag Thakur

Responding to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claims that the BJP had offered to withdraw cases against him if he joined the saffron party, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers were experts at peddling lies.

In a stinging attack on the AAP, Thakur called the Kejriwal government’s Delhi model “an absolute failure” and that “their focus has shifted from mohalla clinics to mohalla liquor vends.”

“Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor policy scam, while Sisodia is the main accused,” he said, adding that neither of the two had given a satisfactory explanation to the charges against them.

While addressing a public meeting at Dadasiba village, Thakur said the double-engine BJP government had set new records of development in Himachal, with the hill-state emerging as a leading state in the country.

He said the way India prepared two Covid vaccines within nine months under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a great example of how India was changing.”Himachal became the first state in the country to provide both doses of the Covid vaccine to the people,” he said.

“The Congress government at the Centre had also withdrawn the industrial package given to Himachal by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.It was PM Modi who restored the hill state’s special category statues.Nowm the state is getting funds for development in a 90:10 ratio.”

He also underscored different welfare schemes of the government, including the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state government’s Suvidha Yojana and Himcare Scheme.