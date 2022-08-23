Kejriwal kingpin of liquor policy scam, alleges Anurag Thakur
In a stinging attack on the AAP, Thakur called the Kejriwal government’s Delhi model “an absolute failure” and that “their focus has shifted from mohalla clinics to mohalla liquor vends.”
Responding to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claims that the BJP had offered to withdraw cases against him if he joined the saffron party, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers were experts at peddling lies.
“Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor policy scam, while Sisodia is the main accused,” he said, adding that neither of the two had given a satisfactory explanation to the charges against them.
While addressing a public meeting at Dadasiba village, Thakur said the double-engine BJP government had set new records of development in Himachal, with the hill-state emerging as a leading state in the country.
He said the way India prepared two Covid vaccines within nine months under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a great example of how India was changing.”Himachal became the first state in the country to provide both doses of the Covid vaccine to the people,” he said.
“The Congress government at the Centre had also withdrawn the industrial package given to Himachal by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.It was PM Modi who restored the hill state’s special category statues.Nowm the state is getting funds for development in a 90:10 ratio.”
He also underscored different welfare schemes of the government, including the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state government’s Suvidha Yojana and Himcare Scheme.
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
