Hoshiarpur : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday evening to join a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in the nearby Anandgarh village. Kejriwal reaches Hoshiarpur for 10-day Vipassana session

Kejriwal and his wife Sunita drove to Chohal forest rest house on the outskirts of the city, where they were received by Hoshiarpur MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa.

Kejriwal would hold discussions with AAP leaders before heading for the meditation centre on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. He would have to report in the centre by evening. The meditation practice would start on Thursday and continue till March 15. It is not yet clear if his wife would also join the meditation.

Kejriwal has been practising Vipassana and has been to several places, including Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot near Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, and Bengaluru in the past to practice the ancient meditation system.

This is the second time Kejriwal has come to Anandgarh for Vipassana meditation. Earlier, he attended a similar course at the centre from December 21 to December 30, 2023.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Kejriwal’s visit at Chohal and around Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana centre, Anandgarh.

Vipassana’ is an ancient meditation technique rooted in the teachings of Gautam Buddha. It is taught in 10-day residential course under the guidance of a qualified teacher during which the participants are not allowed any sort of communication, including verbal and gestural, with anyone. They can only discuss meditation related with the teachers.