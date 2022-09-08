Arvind Kejriwal to lead ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur today
The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar; Kejriwal will address a rally at the Adampur Mandi
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur on Thursday.
Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him. The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added.
The Delhi chief minister’s visit to Hisar assumes significance in the wake of the by-poll to the Adampur assembly seat which was necessitated following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Haryana assembly as an MLA.
Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP. The Adampur seat is a stronghold of Bishnoi. Besides, panchayat polls are also due in Haryana. On Wednesday, Kejriwal launched his party’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign from Hisar.
Bhopal: 3 police personnel suspended for forcing girl to withdraw rape complaint
Three police personnel including a town inspector were suspended after a 13-year-old rape survivor accused them of harassing and pressurising to withdraw their complaint at police station in Bhopal's Chhatarpur. The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police. (With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported. The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km. Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
Weather forecast for Central Vista inauguration looks partly cloudy
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department forecast said. The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 26C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37C. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 25.8C, and maximum temperature was 37.2C -- three degrees above normal. Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning.
Central Vista: 500 dancers set to perform as part of cultural events over 4 days
Five hundred dancers will perform as part of cultural events over four days for the public at to mark the inauguration of the first stage of a refurbished Central Vista in the national capital, showcasing the “spirit of Shrestha Bharat, Ek Bharat”, which seeks to enhance interactions and promote understanding. There will also be a show on freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life apart from the live music performances.
Heavy rain in Bengaluru predicted for next two days: ‘Worst not over…’
With Bengaluru grappling with massive flooding in several parts of the city, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the “worst is not over yet”, predicting heavy downpour in India's IT capital for the next two days. The weather office said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, and interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.
