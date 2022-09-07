Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today

With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:04 PM IST

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day visit comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and DElhi CM will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations (HT PHOTO)
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and DElhi CM will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations (HT PHOTO)
ByPawan Sharma, Chandigarh

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana.

The Hisar visit of AAP’s national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.

Kejriwal will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations. The Delhi CM, accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will interact with the public, and will also carry out a rally in the Adampur assembly segment on Thursday, Haryana’s AAP in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta said.

Haryana is the first state where ‘Make India No 1’ campaign is being launched after the programme was started in Delhi, Gupta said. Kejriwal’s visit clearly aims at launching not only the panchayat poll campaign but also preparing the AAP for the Adampur bypoll, which is expected to be held along with the elections due in some states later this year.

Behind the optimism in the rank and file of AAP regarding the panchayat polls is the experience AAP gained when it contested the civic body polls in June on the party symbol.

AAP had jumped into the civic body electoral battlefield in June to test its popularity. However, the AAP failed to cause any hiccup in the victory march of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, despite Kejriwal campaigning in the state and whipping up anti-incumbency sentiments. The party had only managed to gain a toehold of sorts by winning one seat of president in the municipal committee of Kurukshetra district from where Kejriwal had launched APP’s campaign for elections to 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities.

However, the AAP candidates had given a tough fight in many seats as the party nominees had lost by thin margins and the party had also made some impact in the NCR districts. It is this outcome of civic body polls held in June which has given a ray of hope for the AAP to make inroads in Haryana at grassroots level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Sharma

    Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Punjab’s Chief-of-Bureau, Hindustan Times. In the past 16 years, stints in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh including, he has done high-impact stories on Tibetan affairs, judiciary, politics and corruption in governments.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season. (Representative image)

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

  • The Kempegowda International Airport saw delays and diversions in some flights early on Monday morning.

    Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal

    As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.

  • Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)

    IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

    The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

  • Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act. (File image)

    Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

    Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.

  • Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conduct surprise inspection at Patna hospitals.

    Arey idhar aao’: Tejashwi's surprise check exposes Patna hospital. Watch

    Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital. Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out