With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day visit comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana.
The Hisar visit of AAP’s national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
Kejriwal will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations. The Delhi CM, accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will interact with the public, and will also carry out a rally in the Adampur assembly segment on Thursday, Haryana’s AAP in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta said.
Haryana is the first state where ‘Make India No 1’ campaign is being launched after the programme was started in Delhi, Gupta said. Kejriwal’s visit clearly aims at launching not only the panchayat poll campaign but also preparing the AAP for the Adampur bypoll, which is expected to be held along with the elections due in some states later this year.
Behind the optimism in the rank and file of AAP regarding the panchayat polls is the experience AAP gained when it contested the civic body polls in June on the party symbol.
AAP had jumped into the civic body electoral battlefield in June to test its popularity. However, the AAP failed to cause any hiccup in the victory march of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, despite Kejriwal campaigning in the state and whipping up anti-incumbency sentiments. The party had only managed to gain a toehold of sorts by winning one seat of president in the municipal committee of Kurukshetra district from where Kejriwal had launched APP’s campaign for elections to 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities.
However, the AAP candidates had given a tough fight in many seats as the party nominees had lost by thin margins and the party had also made some impact in the NCR districts. It is this outcome of civic body polls held in June which has given a ray of hope for the AAP to make inroads in Haryana at grassroots level.
Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal
As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.
IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report
The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.
Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram
Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.
‘Arey idhar aao’: Tejashwi's surprise check exposes Patna hospital. Watch
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital. Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.
