Mohali starts testing of traffic management system

Administration has started testing of city surveillance and traffic management system to be set up in Mohali. In the first phase, the system will be set up at 20 junctions at an estimated cost of ₹ 8.5 crore. (HT illustration)

Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), one of the bidders, has given set up a camera at the traffic lights of sectors 66/80.

Funded by Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC), technical bids have opened for work of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the management system.

Disclosing details, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said that the system will help the in maintaining law and order and issue e-challans to traffic violations, including red light jumping, over-speeding, triple riding and riding without a helmet. The e-challaning platform will be integrated with NIC based databases like Vaahan and Saarthi.

In the first phase, the system will be set up at 20 junctions at an estimated cost of ₹8.5 crore. The funds have already been transferred by PPHC.

Command and control centre for the system will be set up in the building of Sohana police station, Sector 79.

Financial bids will be opened next week and the work will be completed within 6 months from the date of allotment of work.