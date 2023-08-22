News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Key Bambiha gang operative arrested in Mohali

Key Bambiha gang operative arrested in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 22, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of Walio village in Ludhiana’s Samrala, has been nominated in multiple criminal cases and is wanted in a murder case registered at Samrala police station

State Special Operation cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang after recovering a .30 bore pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on directions from Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, another key member of Bambiha gang. (HT Photo)
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on directions from Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, another key member of Bambiha gang. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of Walio village in Ludhiana’s Samrala, has been nominated in multiple criminal cases and is wanted in a murder case registered at Samrala police station.

SSOC assistant inspector general Ashwani Kapur said that after getting reliable inputs about the movements of the accused, police arrested Simmi near Sector 56, while he was on his way from Patiala to deliver a weapon consignment to his associate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on directions from Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, another key member of the gang.

Kapur added that Khattu, who is out on bail and also flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, is facing several criminal cases.

A case under sections 25 (fraudulently), 25(7)/25(8) (whoever carries prohibited arms or ammunition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code SSOC SAS Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out