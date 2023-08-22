Key Bambiha gang operative arrested in Mohali

State Special Operation cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang after recovering a .30 bore pistol and four live cartridges from his possession. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on directions from Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, another key member of Bambiha gang. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of Walio village in Ludhiana’s Samrala, has been nominated in multiple criminal cases and is wanted in a murder case registered at Samrala police station.

SSOC assistant inspector general Ashwani Kapur said that after getting reliable inputs about the movements of the accused, police arrested Simmi near Sector 56, while he was on his way from Patiala to deliver a weapon consignment to his associate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on directions from Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, another key member of the gang.

Kapur added that Khattu, who is out on bail and also flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, is facing several criminal cases.

A case under sections 25 (fraudulently), 25(7)/25(8) (whoever carries prohibited arms or ammunition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code SSOC SAS Nagar police station.

