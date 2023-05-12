Bambiha gang member shoots aide dead in Kharar

A key member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, shot a close aide dead from point-blank range following a heated argument at Rurki village near Kharar on Friday morning, police said. The gunshot’s sound triggered panic in the area, amid screams for help by Pardeep’s relatives. (Representational photo)

After shooting at Pardeep Kumar, 26, Geeta reportedly rushed him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where the former was pronounced brought dead. Geeta then made good his escape.

An accused in the October 2020 murder of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh, Geeta, along with Pardeep and Parminder, all from Rurki village, were standing outside the victim’s house around 9 am, according to police.

There, a heated argument erupted between Pardeep and Geeta, and the latter, in a fit of rage, pulled out his illegal weapon and shot Pardeep in the chest.

The gunshot’s sound triggered panic in the area, amid screams for help by Pardeep’s relatives. They told the police that Geeta fired more shots in the air to disperse the crowd, before leaving the scene with a bleeding Pardeep.

“Police responded to the scene soon after receiving information and nabbed Parminder. Further investigation is on to arrest Geeta,” said SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Kharar police station against Parminder and Geeta.

Investigators said the trio were good friends and the reason behind the murder was not known yet.

Geeta is facing charges of providing a motorcycle to the killers of Gurlal Brar, a former leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), who was shot dead outside a Chandigarh mall on October 10, 2020. Two motorcycle-borne men had pumped six bullets into his body. A close relative of Canada-based gangster and Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar, Gurlal had been facing several criminal cases.

Geeta was arrested two weeks after the murder and released from Burail Jail on bail recently.

Gurlal’s murder triggered a gang war between Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi, leading to a series of murders in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The SOPU was once dominated by Bishnoi, who at present is named as a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala.