Khanauri clash: Vij takes responsibility for police firingbut says he never ordered it

Former Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday took responsibility for police firing on protesting farmers on Punjab-Haryana border during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest but categorically denied having given orders to the police to open fire. Anil Vij (HT)

“Kisano par goli kisi ke bhi adesh se chali, me us samay grihmantri tha aur me uski jimmevari leta hun (Irrespective of under whose order, police opened fire at farmers, I take the responsibility for police action in the capacity of then home minister),” Anil Vij posted in Hindi on X, previously Twitter.

As per reports, Vij while campaigning for BJP Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria reached Panjokhra Sahib village in Ambala district where some farmers were protesting with black flags in their hands, raising anti-BJP slogans.

Vij stopped his car and walked up to them. When he was questioned by the protesters on police firing, Vij told them that as he was the home minister when police action took place, he cannot run away from his responsibility. “I own the responsibility for police firing even as I did not order police to open fire,” Vij is heard telling the protesters in a video.

When asked by farmers about the action in the matter, Vij said: “ I am not a minister anymore but I’m your brother. I did not run away like other leaders after seeing the protesting farmers but I have myself come to listen to your grievances.” Vij said he is now only their MLA. “I can resolve your problems as an MLA. Do you accept that I did work in Panjokhra Sahib during my tenure,” said Vij to farmers who replied in affirmative.

A farmer had died in police action at the Khanauri border in a clash between the security forces and protesters during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march in February. Scores of farmers were injured while trying to cross the barriers forcefully.