Khanna: Key conspirator in fake I-T raid robbery arrested

Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:39 AM IST

The suspect had been on the run for one and a half months. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Wednesday arrested a man who had been on the run for one and a half months after he and his accomplices allegedly robbed a Khanna farmer of 25 lakh

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of Jhammat village, Malaud.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said Gora had hatched the robbery conspiracy in connivance with his uncle Gurcharan Singh of Pamali village, Jodhan, who is yet to be arrested. Their four other accomplices have been nabbed.

On September 4, the accused, posing as income tax officials, had entered the home of one Sajjan Singh in Rohno Khurd village, Khanna, and robbed 25 lakh at gunpoint.

Six days after the incident, police had arrested Mohammad Hakim of Malerkotla; Rajnish Kumar of Ferozepur, Paramdeep Singh of Partap Nagar, Ludhiana, and Rajiv Kumar Sahni of Abdullapur Basti.

Police have recovered 11 lakh cash and three cars – a BMW, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Verito – from their possession.

Apart from Gurcharan, police are yet to arrest Sukhwinder Singh of Payal, Daljit Singh of Malerkotla and Harpreet Singh Gill of Tajpur Road.

Friday, October 21, 2022
