    Khanna MC gets two fire tenders

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond handing over fire engines to the Khanna Municipal Council on Friday. (HT Photo)
    Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond handing over fire engines to the Khanna Municipal Council on Friday. (HT Photo)

    According to the cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Khanna has long been lacking basic facilities and these deficiencies are being addressed one by one

    Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Friday handed over two technologically advanced fire tenders worth 65 lakh to the Municipal Council, Khanna. The move is aimed at strengthening the fire safety measures ahead of the Diwali festival, he said.

    The minister said one of the fire engines was equipped with the facility to extinguish blaze using foam spray and water spray. This tender can also be used in narrow lanes easily. The second fire engine has a 1,000-litre water tank. Additionally, it is fitted with sensors to operate effectively in smoke-filled areas inside buildings during fire incidents. It also includes a generator to restore lighting in case of power failure. Moreover, it has pumps capable of reaching water to high levels.

    Sond remarked that during the festival season, the risk of fires from fireworks and firecrackers increases significantly. Therefore, having nearby fire brigade facilities is extremely crucial. “The safety of citizens is our top priority. The Punjab government is making robust arrangements for basic facilities in emergency situations,” he said.

    According to the minister, Khanna has long been lacking basic facilities and these deficiencies are being addressed one by one. Municipal council’s executive officer Charanjit Singh and councillors were also present.

