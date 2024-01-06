close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna police resolve 182 of 211 complaints during Rahat camp

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The camp was organised in all police stations, police posts and other concerned offices of the Khanna police district

Khanna police claimed to resolve a total of 182 complaints in a day during the Rahat camp held on Saturday.

Police officials addressing complaints during a ‘Rahat’ camp in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)
The camp was organised in all police stations, police posts and other concerned offices of the Khanna police district.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that a total of 211 complaints were taken up in the camp held at the police stations, police posts and other wings of sub-division Khanna, DPO Khanna, sub-division Payal and sub-division Samrala. Of these 211 complaints, 182 were resolved on the spot.

The police had summoned complainants and recipients of the cases to the police station to dispose-of the complaints amicably.

The SSP added that such camps will be organised every month so that pending complaints can be resolved.

