Khanna soldier killed in Leh avalanche cremated with full military honours
Naik Swaranjit Singh, who was killed in an avalanche in Leh, was on Thursday cremated with full military honours, as hundreds of people gathered in Salaudi Singha village in Khanna to pay their last respects to the soldier.
Swaranjit, 30, died in the line of duty in Leh, Ladakh, on Wednesday after the army vehicle, in which he was travelling along with two other personnel, rolled down a gorge following an avalanche. He was posted in Leh since last year.
The mortal remains of naik Swaranjit Singh from the 325 FD Regiment were cremated with full military honours by his regiment with police and district administration officials in attendance.
Swaranjit is survived by his wife, two daughters- aged six and five months.
Sarabjit Singh, younger brother of the deceased, said that it was in 2008 that his brother had joined the army because their family needed financial support. The family has no agricultural land and his father works as an electrician. Sarabjit too is serving as a naik in the Indian army.
Paramjit Singh, father of Swaranjit, has demanded a memorial as a tribute to his son in the village.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022
Capricorn’s indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless, while, Aquarius’ focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. Pisces are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Scorpio’s foresight on the financial front is likely to increase their assets and wealth manifold.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics