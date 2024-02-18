Khap leaders urge all farmer unions to put up united front

The leaders of various khaps during a meeting in Jind asked all farmer unions to get united and chalk out a strategy to intensify the protest if the Centre does not agree to their demands. Fourth round of talks between Union ministers and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leaders which is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Chandigarh (AFP)

This comes a day before the fourth round of talks between Union ministers and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leaders which is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Chandigarh.

Kandela Khap head Om Parkash Kandela said that the SKM (non-political) started the agitation without consulting many farmers’ unions and khap leaders and urged the farm leaders to rope everyone in the strategies.

“We have decided to support the farmers’ stir but before that the leaders of both Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which led the protest in the 2020 and 2021 farm stir, and SKM (non-political), who are protesting on the Punjab-Haryana borders, should unite and finalise a strategy in case Centre does not accept their demands during the fourth round of meeting,” he added.

Majra Khap chief Gurvinder Sandhu said that there is a lack of cooperation and coordination between farmer leaders, who are leading the protest, and the unions which are yet to join the stir.

“This is not a fight between the unions. The farmer leaders leading the protest should hold dialogue with Khaps and unions who are still away from the protest. The Centre will bow down if all unions and khaps come together,” he added.

Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan union state convener Abhimanyu Kohar thanked the unions who extended support to the protest led by SKM (non-political).

“The fourth round of meetings with Union ministers will be held tomorrow. The SKM (non-political) leaders will also organise a meeting on Sunday where future road map of agitation will be discussed if the Centre fails to accept their demands. The other unions, who are extending their support, will have to follow the strategy chalked out by SKM (non-political),” he added.

Families of farmers meet them

The women and children joined the farmers’ stir on Saturday at Khanauri border.

Sudesh, a farmer from Jind, said that they had supported the male farmers during the 2020-21 protest and the women are ready to fulfil their role once again.

Farmers demand the release of three farmers detained in Jind

The farmers in Jind and Sonepat on Saturday held meetings and submitted a memorandum asking the Jind police to release three farmers detained on February 13. Three farmers-- Akshay Narwal, Praveen and Virender Singh, were arrested by the Jind police and booked under charges of attempt to murder and rioting.

Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti state president Vikas Sisar said that they have asked the administration to release three farm leaders and requested them to revoke ‘fake cases’ filed against them.

“We will start a ‘pucca morcha’ at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind against the administration for arresting three farmer leaders and in support of farmers camping at borders,” he added.