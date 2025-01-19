Khaps ask CM Saini to amend Hindu Marriage Act, ban live-ins

Representatives of khap panchayats met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to seek amendments in the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. In a memorandum submitted to the CM, the khap heads have urged a ban on live-in relationships, parental consent for love marriages and retaining 18 years as the minimum age to solemnise marriages. Representatives of khap panchayats met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to seek amendments in the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. In a memorandum submitted to the CM, the khap heads have urged a ban on live-in relationships, parental consent for love marriages and retaining 18 years as the minimum age to solemnise marriages. (HT Photo)

Sanjay Deswal, who heads Akhil Bhartiya Deswal Khap, said that they met the chief minister and urged him to amend the Hindu Marriage Act in the state because this is a national Act, and the situations are not similar everywhere in the country.

“We told him that marriages in the same village, same clan (gotra) and guvandh (neighbouring village) should be prohibited because these are against our culture and traditions. In Haryana we consider girls from the same village, same sub-caste (gotra) and neighbouring village as our sisters and such marriages will destroy our values, culture and social ties,” he added.

In some parts of Sirsa and Fatehabad, marriages in the same village and neighbouring villages are allowed but not in the same gotra. However, in Haryana’s hinterland districts like Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Rewari and some other parts marriages in same village, same gotra and neighbouring villages are prohibited.

Balbir Chahal, head of Chahal Khap, said that they have raised objections against live-in relationships because this is against the culture of the state.

“Due to the live-in relationship, the social fabric has been vanishing. If anybody wants to stay in live-in, the government should ask the couple to take consent from their parents. We met the previous chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and present CM Nayab Singh Saini several times, but the demands are not fulfilled so far. We hope that the state government will amend the Hindu Marriage Act,” he added.

Sube Singh Samain, national spokesman of the Sarv Khap, said courts had given some rights to live-in partners similar to married couples, but there was no provision for legal separation in such relationships similar to a divorce in a marriage.

“The marriages within the same village, neighbouring and gotra were not allowed in majority parts of rural Haryana. However, young boys and girls marrying against the socital norms led to disputes. The government is encouraging such couples by giving them police protection. Such marriages are not acceptable in the state,” he added.