Khaps can play a key role in help youth overcome drug addiction: Saini

Acknowledging the “significant influence” of khaps in society, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday urged khap representatives to spearhead a campaign aimed at steering the youth away from drugs and support the bigger goal of a drug-free Haryana. Saini flagged off the state-level ‘Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0’ from Jind under the pledge of a drug-free Haryana on Friday. (Sourced)

Addressing khap representatives from Haryana in Jind after flagging off the ‘Cyclothon Yatra’, Saini said that khaps have long been a source of values for the youth. He said khaps can play a key role in helping young people overcome drug addiction, a serious issue that is adversely impacting the entire society. The chief minister assured that whatever support khaps needed to combat drug addiction would be provided.

The chief minister said that while the ‘Cyclothon Yatra’ was part of a broader awareness effort, its primary objective was to eliminate drug abuse. “We must save our youth from the harmful effects of drug addiction,” said the chief minister.

“It is crucial to engage as many young people as possible in sports, enabling them to bring home maximum medals and make Haryana proud, both nationally and internationally.”

A government spokesperson said that the khap representatives expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for inviting them. The khap representative shared their views on various social issues with Saini. The discussions also covered various demands, including a request to open registration on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

Earlier, Saini flagged off the state-level ‘Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0’ from Jind under the pledge of a drug-free Haryana on Friday. On this occasion, Saini said that the fight against drugs must be won through the united efforts of khap panchayats, youth, women, teachers, and all sections of society. “Our aim is to build a drug-free, healthy, and empowered Haryana. This cycle rally represents the commitment to fight against drugs, raise awareness, and eliminate addiction through unity,” Saini said, adding that khap panchayats have been an integral part of Haryana’s social fabric since ancient times.

The chief minister said the region’s democratic traditions have long thrived through khap and sarv-khap panchayats and that history is witness to the role these panchayats have played in resisting foreign forces and making significant decisions.

Addressing the youth, the chief minister urged them to show courage by saying no to drugs. Stressing the need for awareness campaigns in schools, Saini called upon parents, teachers, and social organisation in the state to join this fight against drugs. “Talk to your children, help them understand, don’t scare them, don’t shame them. Embrace them with care. Drug addiction is not just one person’s problem, rather it is a challenge for the whole society,” said Saini, who had started the cyclothon from Hisar on April 5. The rally after crisscrossing various districts will conclude in Sirsa on April 27.