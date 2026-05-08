Kharar: 4 men forged papers to register property, secure loans; booked

Police have booked four persons for allegedly using forged architectural maps and fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) to facilitate illegal property registrations and secure bank loans in Kharar. During the investigation, the special branch of Mohali police found irregularities linked to Plot No. 5-C in Shivalik Greens, Kharar. (HT Photo for representation)

An FIR for cheating and forgery named four individuals: Jagdish Chand of Sector 45B, Chandigarh; Gurinder Singh of Rani Majra, Kharar; Naveen Kumar of Shivalik Greens, Sector 127, Chajju Majra; and Ram Pravesh, the alleged facilitator of the fraud.

The complainant architect, Aruna Kumari, alleged that her firm’s name and architect licence number were illegally used to prepare forged building maps without her knowledge or consent.

The complaint said that the accused allegedly used the fake maps and fabricated NOCs to complete property registrations and obtain bank loans on the basis of those documents. The complainant also alleged misuse of her professional identity through unauthorised use of an architect ID and forged digital approvals.

During the investigation, the special branch of Mohali police found irregularities linked to Plot No. 5-C in Shivalik Greens, Kharar. Police said that Jagdish Chand sold the plot to Gurinder Singh in March 2023 using an architectural map that actually belonged to another property, Plot No. 6-C. Police found that the NOC attached with the registration had originally been issued for a different plot.

The probe revealed that Gurinder later sold the same plot to Naveen in June 2023 using another allegedly manipulated map in which the original plot number had been altered manually.

Investigators also detected suspected digital signature fraud in the documents. According to the inquiry, two separate maps carried identical digital timestamps attributed to an executive officer, which police said was technically impossible in genuine approvals.

It found that a fresh map application submitted later in the name of Naveen allegedly carried the photograph of another individual instead of the applicant, indicating possible impersonation during the approval process. A case has been registered at Kharar police station under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, along with Section 82 of the Registration Act, 1908.