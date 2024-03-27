Kharar accident: Hit by speeding car, 21-year-old biker dies

Out to grab dinner with his friend, a 21-year-old private university student died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Kharar on Monday night. Out to grab dinner with his friend, a 21-year-old private university student died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Kharar on Monday night. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Suryansh of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was student at a private university in Gharuan, Mohali, and stayed at Amayra Greens, a housing society close to the university.

His friend, Mohit Negi, 22, told the police they were heading to Mundi Kharar around 12:05 am on Suryansh’s bike to have dinner. When they reached near the Reliance Fresh outlet in Mundi Kharar, a rashly driven car, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit their bike following which the victims fell on the road.

The accused, identified as Bagga Singh of Mohali, himself rushed the victims to the Kharar civil hospital from where Suryansh was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar City police station but is yet to be arrested.

The victim’s body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.